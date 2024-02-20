Wedbush Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $48.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 477.39% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

