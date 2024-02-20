Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 37010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

