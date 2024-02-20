Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 2.4% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waters by 9,685.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

NYSE WAT traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $322.10. 113,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.68 and a 200 day moving average of $286.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $335.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

