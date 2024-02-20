Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.09

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.09 and last traded at $169.04, with a volume of 68855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.87.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

