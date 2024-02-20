Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $167.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.03. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $168.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Waste Connections by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,602,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,658,000 after purchasing an additional 352,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 444,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,337,000 after purchasing an additional 179,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

