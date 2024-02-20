Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,403,326 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.