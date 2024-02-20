Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-7.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $667.6-674.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.93 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.120 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.97.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76. Walmart has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $171.93.

Walmart’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at $223,395,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock valued at $786,534,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.