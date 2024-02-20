Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart updated its Q1 guidance to $1.46-1.56 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.12 EPS.

NYSE WMT opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.76. Walmart has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $171.93.

Walmart’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.97.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $680,181.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,479,568.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,013,161 shares of company stock worth $786,534,699 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

