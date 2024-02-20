Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.97.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $171.93. The firm has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.76.

Shares of Walmart are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock valued at $786,534,699 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

