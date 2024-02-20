Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

WMT opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.76. Walmart has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $171.93.

Walmart’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.97.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. Insiders have sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock valued at $786,534,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

