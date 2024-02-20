Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.1 %

WD opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.76%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,557,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

