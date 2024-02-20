W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 128,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

