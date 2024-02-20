Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VOYA

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Voya Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $52,413,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 34.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.