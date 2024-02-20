Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Voya Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $52,413,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 34.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

