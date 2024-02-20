Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Raised to $47.00 at Evercore ISI

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. 664,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

