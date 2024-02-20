Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 3,614 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 2.4% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $29,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $10,543,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.13. 400,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $147.33 and a one year high of $219.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

