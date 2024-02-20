Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 13,268 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. 294,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

