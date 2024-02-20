Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 20,983 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. 3,374,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.