Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.51. 124,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,340. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day moving average of $244.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $268.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

