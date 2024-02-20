Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $15.97 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,684,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,620,000 after buying an additional 1,652,253 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 82,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Regis Acquisition Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 309,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 189,919 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. 5,195,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,183,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

