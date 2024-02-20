Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 1.13% of PAR Technology worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PAR Technology by 44.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. 47,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

