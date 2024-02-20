Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,993,978 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

