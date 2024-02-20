Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $657,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. 4,043,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.