Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 78,787 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. 71,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1604 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

