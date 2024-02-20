Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 580 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.76% of Napco Security Technologies worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 201,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,273. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.