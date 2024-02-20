Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 39,321 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.0 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,727,886. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

