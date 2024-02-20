Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. 668,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

