Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 56,505 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.71% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,692 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

