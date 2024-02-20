Vertiv (VRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Vertiv to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



