Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 844,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,456,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

