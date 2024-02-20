Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Increased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Ventas stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. 223,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

