Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $45.86 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $45.86 million and $1.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00073242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,559,459,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,559,459,211 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

