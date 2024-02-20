Varonis Systems (VRNS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2024 – Varonis Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/6/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Varonis Systems had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Varonis Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

1/10/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $5,853,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,756,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $5,853,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,756,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,377 shares of company stock worth $18,881,296 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,202,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

