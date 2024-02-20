Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $452,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,403. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

