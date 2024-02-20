Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Trimmed by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

