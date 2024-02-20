Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

