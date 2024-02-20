Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 104.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 391,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,959. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

