Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,322,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,682,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.23. The company had a trading volume of 103,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

