Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.86

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
