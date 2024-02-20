Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.86

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,836,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

