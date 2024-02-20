Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $114.51.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

