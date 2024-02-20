Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the quarter. Valvoline accounts for 6.6% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Valvoline worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valvoline by 47.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 700,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

