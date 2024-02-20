Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $114,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $115,500.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $115,750.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $66,674.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $66,970.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,378.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

Vacasa Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,951. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.90. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69,921 shares in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

