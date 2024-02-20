V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.57. The stock had a trading volume of 62,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,445. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.08 and a 200 day moving average of $316.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.