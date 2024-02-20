V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 632 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

ANSS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $329.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.