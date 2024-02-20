V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $445.95. 24,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,630.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,348. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

