V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after buying an additional 1,011,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

