V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

