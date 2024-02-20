V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

