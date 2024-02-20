V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 141,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,372. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

