V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,844. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

