V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $257.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.65.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

